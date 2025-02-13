Cavaliers Star Offers Agonizing Admission on Cowboys QB
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is an unapologetic Dallas Cowboys fan, and to his credit, he rides for his favorite players.
So last summer when asked on the Million $ Worth of Game podcast who was better between Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts, Mitchell was not afraid to say Prescott.
At the time, it wasn't an invalid opinion. After all, Prescott was coming off of an MVP-caliber season, and Hurts merely put forth a so-so campaign for the Eagles.
But fast forward to 2025, and Mitchell's opinion seems to have changed.
Prescott only played half of the season due to an injury, and when he was on the field, he wasn't very good. Meanwhile, Hurts led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl championship, which has caused Mitchell to reverse course.
Credit to Mitchell for both sticking with his guy and then eventually making this admission.
Hurts was definitely impressive in the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, going 17-for-22 with 221 yards, a couple of touchdowns and an interception.
It also marked Hurts' second Super Bowl appearance as a whole.
Meanwhile, Prescott—who certainly seems to be the more talented passer—has yet to even make it past the Divisional Round of the playoffs and owns a 2-5 lifetime record in the postseason.
There is still time for Prescott to turn things around, but his lack of playoff success is certainly a major blemish on his NFL resume.
Mitchell himself has not made it past the second round of the playoffs on the NBA side of things and is looking to change that this year.
