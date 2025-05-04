Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Star Given Bold Prediction for Playoff Series vs. Pacers

Donovan Mitchell could be in for a high-scoring game in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Indiana Pacers playoff series.

Tommy Wild

Mar 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The big narrative following the Cleveland Cavaliers' dismantling of the Miami Heat was how dominant and efficient the Wine and Gold's offense was.

However, the Cavaliers were shooting the lights out with one of their star players taking a backseat to the scoring.

In the final two games of the series, Donovan Mitchell averaged just 17.5 points while shooting 41 percent from the floor and 43 percent from behind the arc.

As Cleveland prepares to start their series against the Indiana Pacers, one analyst expects big things from Mitchell.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report recently made a few bold predictions for the Cavaliers-Pacers series, and one of them is that Mitchell will have a 40-point performance at some point in the best-of-seven showdown.

"[Mitchell] already has  such performances in the playoffs, which ties him for 26th place in NBA history. After averaging 23.8 points in only 31.0 minutes per game against Miami in the first round, he's due for a big outing," wrote Bailey.

"Even with the Pacers having Nembhard and Nesmith to throw at him, Mitchell will go nuclear at some point in this series. After all, those two have to pay attention to Garland and Jerome as well."

Donovan Mitchell reacts after a play
Jan 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts to a made shot and foul the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If the Cavaliers are at full strength, they don't need Mitchell to have a huge night to win this series.

However, with Darius Garland's status still unknown as he deals with a toe injury and more attention being given to Ty Jerome, the Cavaliers may ask Mitchell to take on more of a scoring role if they want to advance to the next round.

