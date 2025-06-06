Cavaliers' Suggested Trade Would Land DeMar DeRozan From Kings
After a heartbreaking loss to the Indiana Pacers in round two of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers must use this offseason to strengthen their lineup for next season.
In an article written by NBA writer Nico Martinez about potential trade packages for the Sacramento Kings, he suggested the two teams to swap DeMar DeRozan and De'Andre Hunter.
"With another two years and $50.2 million, DeMar's contract might seem like a liability at first, but he proves his worth with results on the court, culminating in six All-Star appearances over 15 years," Martinez wrote. "In Cleveland, he could help take the Cavaliers to the next level after years of disappointing playoff runs. His game would mesh well with Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen, who bring a mixed skillset of interior and perimeter play."
While this deal may seem appealing to Cavs fans, a simple one-for-one swap would still put Cleveland in the red when it comes to both the first and second apron tax. However, if the team's front office wanted to pull of a trade for DeRozan, the Cavs would have to include another piece in the deal or cut ties with another player currently on the roster.
Small forward Isaac Okoro has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate this offseason, as the 24-year-old has yet to find his role with the franchise since being drafted in 2020.
If the Cavs eventually found a way to make this trade work, DeRozan could be a perfect piece to the team's core four. The big-time small forward averaged 22.2 points and 4.4 assists per game last season, while also shooting 32.8 percent from beyond the arc. DeRozan's combination of his veteran presence and ability to score from all three levels would give the Cavs a strong starting five heading into next season.
