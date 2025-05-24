Cleveland Cavaliers Star Duo Receive Major NBA Honor
The Cleveland Cavaliers may have underperformed in the playoffs this year, but there's no denying that the Wine and Gold's roster is loaded with talent.
This skill was on full display, with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley named among the All-NBA Teams.
Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell was one of the best guards in the league last year, so it's only fitting that he received All-NBA First Team honors for the 2024-25 season.
Spida has always been known as a score-first guard, but this past season showed just how versatile of a playmaker he can be.
Mitchell finished fifth in the MVP voting and was one of three players this past regular season to record at least 24.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 200 three-pointers made. The other two players were Jayson Tatum and Steph Curry.
Mitchell also made Cavaliers franchise history with this honor. He becomes the third player in team history to have multiple All-NBA selections, joining LeBron James (10 times) and Mark Price (four times).
Evan Mobley
Evan Mobley has always had the potential to be one of the best two-way players in the NBA, and he finally showed that last season.
Mobley was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the first time in his career, and still averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor and 37.0 percent from behind the arc.
These stats and impact were good enough for Mobley to be named to the NBA's Second Team.
Mitchell and Mobley made Cavaliers history as a duo, becoming the third pairing to earn All-NBA honors in the same season. The others were Mark Price and Brad Daugherty in 1991-92 and LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2014-15.
The Cavaliers still have a lot of work to do to get over the playoff hump, but this team clearly has the talent to do it.
