Cavaliers Coach Gets Candid About Win Over Boston Celtics
No matter what happens, the Cleveland Cavaliers will never quit.
Even a 22-point deficit in the first quarter, which they faced against the Boston Celtics on Friday night, wasn't a reason for the Cavs to give up or lose focus.
Kenny Atkinson repeatedly said after the game that he was proud of his players' resilience and fight in their 123-116 victory on Friday.
However, he also became candid about what this single game means in the grand scheme of their goals.
"Like I said before the game, the more you guys play these guys or these elite teams, you get great feedback on what works, what doesn't work, what could possibly work if you play them in the playoffs. But, I don't know, it doesn't feel like this game is like 'Wow we're over the mountaintop!' By no means. No Porzingis. No Holiday. Just getting a win makes us a little more confident in our mentality if we have to play these guys in the playoffs," said Cleveland's head coach after the game.
"This gives us a little more confidence, but there's context around that. We know they're missing two guys. Humble in victory, that's for sure, especially against this team."
As great as this game was, the Cavaliers still have areas to clean up, as Atkinson alludes to.
Cleveland can't always rely on itself to pull off an incredible comeback such as this when it faces an early defeat. They have to be the ones to deliver the first punch.
Even if the Celtics didn't have two of their starters, a lot still has to be said about Cleveland's resilience in this win, especially coming in a hostile environment such as the TD Garden.
At the end of the day, this is just one win against the shorthanded Celtics team, and Atkinson is fair to point this out after the game.
However, the Cavaliers' persistence and the way they fought back are reminiscent of past championship-winning teams, which is something they can use as motivation and confidence later this season.
