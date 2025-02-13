Cavaliers Tie Franchise Record In Dominant Win Over Raptors
The Cleveland Cavaliers have owned one of the premier offenses in the NBA this season thanks to their remarkable depth.
And this depth was on display in a historic way on Wednesday night.
Seven Cavaliers recorded at least 12 points in a resounding 131-108 road win over the Toronto Raptors in their final game before the NBA All-Star Break.
According to Stathead, Cleveland's seven players with at least 12 points tied a franchise record. The Wine and Gold reached this mark for the second time in just 10 days, as seven players also reached the mark back on Feb. 2 in a dominant victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
On Wednesday night, Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Wine and Gold with a team-high 21 points. De'Andre Hunter (18 points) and Sam Merrill (16 points) combined to score 34 points off the bench, with each tying a game-high with four threes. Hunter made all of his triples in the second half, while Merrill made all of his in the first half.
Max Strus also tied a game-high with four three-pointers, all of which he drained just over five minutes into the game. His game-high 12 first-quarter points helped the Cavaliers outscore the Raptors 41-17 in the first 12 minutes of the contest. Strus finished the night with 14 points.
Cleveland's other three starters in Darius Garland (15 points), Jarrett Allen (13 points), and Evan Mobley (12 points) also reached the 12-point mark, with Allen and Mobley each recording a double-double. Allen added 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal, while Mobley had a game-high 15 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks.
After the All-Star Break, the Wine and Gold will take the floor next on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
