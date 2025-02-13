Cavaliers Still Have Massive Question To Answer Following Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers unquestionably got better following the trade deadline.
The addition of De'Andre Hunter makes the Wine and Gold a more complete team with multiple elite defensive options and another reliable three-point shooter.
However, Hunter's arrival in Cleveland leaves one massive question unanswered: Who will be the Cavaliers' starting small forward from now on?
The candidates are Hunter, Max Strus, and Dean Wade.
Hunter has experience in both roles and started at the three in his Cavaliers debut due to Max Strus' recent absence. The Cavaliers newcomer then came off the bench in his second game with the team. However, Strus hasn't entirely claimed that starting role, either.
Wade looked like a solid fit next to the core four at the beginning of the season, but now he's sidelined with a knee injury, at least through the All-Star Break.
The short-term answer to this question is likely to start Strus as long as he stays healthy.
Having Hunter come off the bench allows him to play at the four and get more shots and usage on offense with the second group.
However, Hunter's current role, coming off the bench, could always go to Wade once he returns to the floor, opening up a path for Hunter to start.
Cleveland has plenty of options throughout the roster, which is absolutely a good problem to have. But once the Cavaliers are fully healthy, Kenny Atkinson must make some tough decisions regarding their roster.
Along with who starts the game at the five, Atkinson may also gameplan who will finish games alongside the core four.
Right now, when the team is fully healthy, Hunter is the best option because of his solid defense and upside offense.
However, this is an ever-changing situation, and there's also a chance who starts and finishes games at the wing comes down to matchups and what team the Cavaliers are playing.
