Cavaliers Coach Has Seen This Major Change In Evan Mobley
Evan Mobley has officially taken the leap and is the All-Star player that the Cleveland Cavaliers always knew he could be
His overall improvement on the offensive side of the ball can be seen in his season stats and game-to-game box scores.
However, the stats don't tell the full story of Mobley's development.
Kenny Atkinson was recently asked about the growth of Mobley's game, and the Cavaliers head coach pointed to the communication with his teammates and coaches as a major step in his progression.
"His communication is better. He's becoming more extroverted, I think, within the group and with his coaches; from what I've seen, there has been growth from the beginning of the year. That's important," said Atkinson.
This communication comes out in Mobley's confidence and faith in himself which was on full display on Friday night during Cleveland's comeback victory over the Boston Celtics.
The Cavaliers got their first lead of the game thanks to a pull-up three from Mobley during the fourth quarter. After the game, Donovan Mitchell said the forward "yelled" for the ball.
Mobley has always been an elite playmaker, but it's hard to envision doing something like this even just a season ago.
When discussing the play, Atkinson said, "I love for him to be more assertive. That's great, he called for it. And then that wing three, yeah, that was surprising because he really, that looked like Ray Allen coming down. Like, 'Hey, I'm teeing this thing up.' It's a big shot, a big moment. No hesitation. It was a great moment for him and for us."
Mobley is still just scratching the surface of the elite player he can be, and Atkinson made sure to emphasize this, too.
The more the Cavaliers forward communicates with his teammates and asserts himself in big moments, the better the team will be overall.
