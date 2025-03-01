Donovan Mitchell Shares Lesson Cavaliers Learned In Win vs. Celtics
The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't plan on needing to recover from a 20-point first-quarter deficit to beat the Boston Celtics on Friday night.
However, this is exactly what happened as the Wine and Gold stunned the crowd at TD Garden, in their 123-116 win over the Celtics.
Donovan Mitchell spoke after the game about the team's performance and persistentcy in the victory.
Out of all the takeaways from the Cavaliers' shocking win, Spida believes the biggest lesson they learned was that this group has the ability to respond to a large deficit and maintain a lead.
"I had no doubt we'd respond. I think the biggest thing was we responded, and then we got the lead, we kept it. We didn't allow them to come back. We did and they tied the game up, but like we stayed there. That's the biggest thing, that's the lesson we took from the game." said Mitchell.
However, this doesn't mean the Cavaliers' superstar guard was satisfied with how the game went.
"I'm always going to be the critic, we can't get down 22," continued Mitchell. "We've got to set a tone from the jump. But if we do get down, we're capable of doing good."
Mitchell's reaction to this comeback win is precisely what a team should want from their All-Star leader.
Yes, the Cavaliers showed some real resiliency in their battle against the Celtics. They should be proud of this response and use it as motivation moving forward.
However, as Mitchell says, the start of this game was problematic for Cleveland, and the team can't always rely on comebacks such as this to win games.
The Cavaliers now know they can rebound in these tough situations, but they can't make it a routine come the playoffs.
