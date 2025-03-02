Cleveland Cavaliers Make Pair Of Roster Moves, Per Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been fairly active on the transaction front over the last month. Koby Altman and his team continued shaping this roster with another move on Saturday evening.
Per Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the Cavaliers made a pair of roster moves having to do with the G League team and their two-way contracts.
Nae'Qwan Tomlin
The Cavaliers have signed Nae'Qwan Tomlin to a two-year, two-way contract, per Fedor. This new deal comes as his initial ten-day contract with the team expires.
Although Tomlin only appeared in three games during his first NBA deal, he offered some positives to build on. He averaged 3.3 points while shooting 50 percent from the floor in just 4.7 minutes per game.
This extremely small sample size doesn't tell the full story, though.
Tomlin has excelled in the G League all season, averaging 19.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 55 percent from the floor. The forward can even space the floor and is connecting on 38 percent of his three-point attempts or 5.1 attempts per game.
It will be interesting to watch Tomin's development now that he has more opportunities to play in NBA games.
JT Thor
Cleveland signed JT Thor to a two-way contract last offseason, but his time with the Cavaliers appears to be coming to an end.
The organization waived Thor to open up a two-way contract for Tomlin.
A team can only have three players on two-way deals. Thor was the off-man out, with Emoni Bates and Luke Travers (two players with extremely high ceilings) already occupying two of the spots.
