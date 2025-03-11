Cavaliers Coach Makes Compelling Donovan Mitchell MVP Case
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the league's top teams since the season began last fall. They're also cementing themselves as one of the best regular-season teams in NBA history.
That said, no one on Cleveland's roster is getting a ton of attention in the NBA's MVP race.
However, Kenny Atkinson doesn't believe that should be the case. The Cavaliers have consistently had the best record in the NBA this season and have been blowing teams out in dominant fashion all year.
If Cleveland were to have a player in MVP consideration, it would undoubtedly be Donovan Mitchell, and Atkinson made a compelling case for why he should be one of the finalists once the year is over.
"I hope we will (have Donovan in the top three of MVP voting). "If you look at Shai, Shai's having a great year, Donovan is right there. Just for argument's sake, best player on best team," said Atkinson following Cleveland's win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.
Does Mitchell have the same game averages as Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, or Giannis Antetokounmpo? Not exactly.
However, it doesn't seem fair to hold that against him when the Cavaliers haven't needed him to be the guy every single night to win games.
In some ways, Mitchell taking a back seat has raised Cleveland's ceiling. A fantastic example of this is the breakout season Evan Mobley is currently having.
That said, when the Cavaliers have needed Mitchell to step up and take over a game in big moments, he's done just that.
For example, the superstar guard scored a season-high 41 points in Cleveland's come-from-behind victory over the Boston Celtics a week and a half ago.
The Cavaliers would never have been able to pull off that comeback with Mitchell's superstar contribution.
Just because Mitchell isn't scoring 30 points a game doesn't mean he hasn't been the NBA's most valuable player this year.
Value goes beyond scoring, and the Cavaliers' guard has shown his true worth in different ways this season.
