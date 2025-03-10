Cavaliers Maintain Elite Position In Recent NBA Power Rankings
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in a fantastic spot with about a month of regular-season games left on the calendar.
The Wine and Gold clinched a playoff berth on Wednesday and are in the midst of another 14-game winning streak, making some NBA history in the process.
With all that in mind, it's no surprise the Cavaliers are still viewed as the top team in the NBA.
John Schuhmann of NBA.com recently released his latest power rankings, and the Cavaliers maintained their top position.
The Wine and Gold have been hovering around the top three but secured number one on the list last week.
Yes, the Cavaliers are on a 14-game winning streak, but they're far from playing their best basketball right now.
Schuhmann pointed out that the Cavaliers have "seen a drop in opponent 3-point percentage, but also lead the league in opponent field goal percentage in the paint (52%) since the break, down from 55.4% (seventh) before the break."
Donovan Mitchell even stated that after that, the Cavaliers "played down" their competition following Cleveland's near victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
While Cleveland's offense has remained a juggernaut, Schuhmann also noted that Darius Garland has been struggling recently and "has an effective field goal percentage of just 42.1% since the break, down from 59.4% prior."
Despite some minor issues, the Cavaliers still look like the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.
There's definitely a lot to be excited about, considering the Cavaliers still have some clear areas to clean up before the playoffs start.
