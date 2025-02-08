Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Near-Perfect Trade Deadline Grade
Last Thursday, the Cleveland Cavaliers made arguably their biggest move since acquiring Donovan Mitchell ahead of the 2022 season.
The Wine and Gold completed a trade to acquire De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks, and many analysts agree that this move by the Cavaleirs is a slam dunk by Cleveland's front office.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton graded each team's trade deadline moves and gave the Cavaliers a near-perfect A- for acquiring Hunter while giving up relatively little in return.
"Although he has played just 16 total playoff games, Hunter's 3-and-D-plus skill set is well-suited to the postseason crucible. He's a strong individual defender who offers more shot creation than the Cavaliers' deep group of other wing options next to their four All-Stars," wrote Pelton.
"Short-term windows for contention are probably a reality in the second-apron era, and maximizing them is more important than pinching pennies for a future that might never come. With that in mind, I think the Cavaliers being aggressive was the right mindset before their most anticipated playoff run without LeBron James since the 1990s."
As Pelton alludes to here, Hunter is exactly the type of player the Cavaliers need to go up against the Boston Celtics or New York Knicks in the playoffs.
This trade by the Cavaliers has to be viewed as a success. They filled a massive roster void and didn't give up Jaylon Tyson, Craig Porter Jr., or their 2031 first-round pick.
Not only that, but Cleveland also managed to get below the luxury tax for this season, giving them short-term financial flexibility moving forward.
With this trade, Koby Altman and the Cavaliers made it clear that they're trying to win this season and in the near future, and acquiring Hunter is a great way to do so.
