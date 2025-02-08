Cavaliers Could Land Fascinating Big Man on Buyout Market
The Cleveland Cavaliers swung a deal to acquire De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks at the NBA trade deadline, and they may not be done adding pieces.
Because they were able to get out of the tax with the Hunter trade, the Cavaliers now have a ton of options to explore on the buyout market, and one potentially enticing option could be emerging: Marvin Bagley III.
Bagley was sent from the Washington Wizards to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team trade this past Thursday, and it's looking like the Grizzlies may just buy him out.
Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel feel that Bagley could represent a possible target for Cleveland if and when Memphis decides to cut ties with him.
"Bagley is a really good rebounder and still has some offensive juice," Cornelissen wrote. "He also has been a poor rim protector over the years and doesn't space the court, so his offensive touch can only earn him so much. On a tanking Washington Wizards team he appeared in fewer than half the games. He is not the worst flier to take, but he won't be a difference-maker."
Obviously, there are a lot of cons to Bagley's game. As Cornelissen noted, he isn't a good defender, and he has also been rather injury-prone since initially entering the NBA as a No. 2 overall pick of the Sacramento Kings back in 2018.
However, the Cavs desperately need big man depth, and Bagley might at least be able to provide them with more oomph than Tristan Thompson, who is clearly on his last legs as a contributor.
Bagley played in 19 games with the Wizards this season, averaging 4.9 points and 2.9 rebounds over 8.7 minutes a night while shooting 53.5 percent from the floor.
Last year in 50 games between the Detroit Pistons and Washington, the Duke product registered 11.7 points and 6.2 boards per game on 58.6 percent shooting.
