Cleveland Cavaliers Disrespected With Inexplicable Ranking
The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a historic start this season, and even the most diehard Cavaliers fans have to be surprised by just how dominant they have been.
Cleveland is 17-1, with its lone loss coming at the hands of the defending-champion Boston Celtics. It ranks No. 1 in offensive efficiency and is ninth in defense, and it has seen tremendous improvement by key pieces up and down the roster.
But is the Cavs' core group among the best of the best?
ESPN's Tim Bontemps doesn't seem to think so.
In a recent list in which Bontemps ranked every team in the NBA by its top three starts (he used Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley as the Cavs' three stars), he placed the Cavaliers eighth.
That seems awfully low for a team that has been playing as well as Cleveland.
It's true that you actually can make an argument that the Cavs do not have a single top 10 player on their roster (Mitchell is borderline), but the way this group has been playing as a cohesive unit means that its sum is worth more than its parts.
The Cavaliers definitely have some vulnerabilities. They could still use a larger wing, and they could absolutely stand to add another big man who can spread the floor.
But Cleveland's core is undeniably talented, and when you include Jarrett Allen, the Cavs easily have one of the best quartets in the business.
While being ranked eighth is not exactly mind-numbing, it is still pretty disrespectful.