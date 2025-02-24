Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Sounds Off on Scuffle vs. Grizzlies
The Cleveland Cavaliers managed to take care of business during their weekend meeting vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, winning their seventh-straight game, 129-123, lifting to a 47-10 record on the year.
But in the midst of their winning efforts, a bit of a skirmish unraveled in the middle of the third quarter between Donovan Mitchell and Desmond Bane during a battle for possession after the play was blown dead.
The flare up added a bit more exaggeration to the second half happenings of the game, but in the end, no ejections were dished out on either side, while technical fouls were given to Ja Morant and Tristan Thompson for their role in the clash.
After the game, Mitchell spoke about the events in the third quarter, ultimately not thinking much of it.
"I think it went right," Mitchell said. "Both of us fighting for the ball. How I was brought up, if there's a tussle, you don't let go of the ball. It's kind of a thing, so I had nothing wrong with it. I was laughing. It was over with. I think the biggest thing is it's playoff basketball. It's a playoff atmosphere; I think it was great. It was competitive. It was a vibe, to be honest."
Mitchell finished the game making a statement. The Cavaliers guard finished with 33 points, two rebounds, and six assists, leading the game in scoring and logging his 17th 30-point performance of the season. And of course, topping things off with his extracurricular activity as well.
Don't expect Mitchell or the Cavaliers' intensity to waiver down the stretch of the season either. As Cleveland's stakes continue to rise over the course of the year, more playoff-intensity games will follow –– further testing this core and their status as one of the league's top contenders this postseason.
