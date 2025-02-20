Cavaliers Face Massive Challenge Right After The All-Star Break
The Cleveland Cavaliers may be tied for the best record in the NBA and have a firm grasp on the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but nothing is going to get easier for them from here on out.
In fact, the Wine and Gold are going to face a massive challenge immediately following the past week's hiatus of games.
The Cavaliers' upcoming schedule is full of tests due to the level of competition and the limited number of rest days Cleveland is set to get in that span.
Here's a look at Cleveland's games for next week and a half.
- February 20 @ Brooklyn Nets
- February 21 vs. New York Knicks
- February 23 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- February 25 @ Orlando Magic
- February 28 @ Boston Celtics
Not only do the Cavs have five games in seven days, but four of those teams are currently in the playoffs in their conference.
The Cavaliers can't afford to get off to a slow start coming out of the break. Sometimes, it can take a team a few games to refind a groove following the leave, but Cleveland can't afford to lose pace.
If the Wine and Gold do come out of the All-Star break slowly, they could lose valuable ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race for the top seed.
That said, the Cavaliers have faced challenges testing their focus in the past. Most recently, that came in the final game before the All-Star break, and the Cavs passed that game with flying colors.
However, that still doesn't take away from how important this upcoming stretch of games will be for Cleveland.
