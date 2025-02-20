Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Face Massive Challenge Right After The All-Star Break

The Cleveland Cavaliers have an unfavorable schedule following the All-Star Break.

Tommy Wild

Jan 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) celebrates with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) celebrates with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be tied for the best record in the NBA and have a firm grasp on the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but nothing is going to get easier for them from here on out.

In fact, the Wine and Gold are going to face a massive challenge immediately following the past week's hiatus of games.

The Cavaliers' upcoming schedule is full of tests due to the level of competition and the limited number of rest days Cleveland is set to get in that span.

Here's a look at Cleveland's games for next week and a half.

Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts on the sideline with Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson
Feb 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts on the sideline with Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Not only do the Cavs have five games in seven days, but four of those teams are currently in the playoffs in their conference.

The Cavaliers can't afford to get off to a slow start coming out of the break. Sometimes, it can take a team a few games to refind a groove following the leave, but Cleveland can't afford to lose pace.

If the Wine and Gold do come out of the All-Star break slowly, they could lose valuable ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race for the top seed.

That said, the Cavaliers have faced challenges testing their focus in the past. Most recently, that came in the final game before the All-Star break, and the Cavs passed that game with flying colors.

However, that still doesn't take away from how important this upcoming stretch of games will be for Cleveland.

Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Content

MORE: Donovan Mitchell Sounds Off on Cavaliers' Two New Additions

MORE: Javonte Green Brings Some Nastiness to the Table for Cavaliers

MORE: Evan Mobley Dishes Strong Statement on Cavaliers' Title Hopes

MORE: REPORT: Cavaliers Plan To Sign Veteran Wing Following Buyout

MORE: LeBron James' Agent Drops Massive Take on Cavaliers

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/Opinion