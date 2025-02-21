Cavaliers Heading Toward Astonishing Franchise Record
You probably wouldn't think the Cleveland Cavaliers would ever be able to match the popularity of their LeBron James years, right?
After all, James is not only one of the best players in NBA history, but he is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. Essentially, LeBron sells.
But actually, the 2024-25 Cavaliers are on track to surpass the LeBron-era Cavs in one shocking area: ticket sales.
“Thanks to a franchise-best 44-10 start and three NBA All-Star selections, the Cavaliers are on pace to post their highest revenue-generating ticket sales year ever — and that includes the LeBron James era,” wrote Joe Scalzo of Crain’s Cleveland Business.
It gets better: apparently, no team in the league is generating better local ratings than Cleveland.
“They also lead the NBA in local TV ratings, rank sixth in overall retail and merchandise sales on NBAStore.com, and have sold out 129 straight games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse," Scalzo added.
That is incredibly impressive and speaks volumes to how much the fans appreciate the amazing basketball they have been witnessing this season.
Of course, Cavaliers fans are not just hoping to see their team have a great regular season; they also want Cleveland to make an NBA Finals run.
The Cavs made four straight finals appearances during James' second stint in Cleveland between 2015 and 2018, winning a championship in 2016.
While this iteration of the Cavaliers may not have the same household names as the title-winning version nearly a decade ago, they play a brand of basketball that could absolutely result in some monumental success in May and June.
We'll see if Cleveland can deliver another championship in a few months.
