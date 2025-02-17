Cleveland Cavaliers to Honor Franchise Icon with "Bow Tie Night"
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced their third annual Bow Tie Night presented by The Gilly Project on Monday, which is set to "honor the life, legacy and impact" of Nick Gilbert, the late son of Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.
Nick Gilbert passed away in 2023 at the age of 26 after a lifelong battle with neurofibromatosis, a genetic disease that causes noncancerous tumors to grow on the body. Gilbert was a "good luck charm" for the Cavaliers, who won both the 2011 and 2013 NBA Draft Lotteries with Gilbert as the team's representative.
Bow Tie Night is named after Gilbert's signature look and will take place on March 2, when the Cavaliers host the Portland Trail Blazers.
Each fan in attendance will be given a Nick Gilbert bobblehead that resembles the moment that Cleveland won the 2011 NBA Draft Lottery. Bow Tie Night merchandise and apparel will also be sold at the arena and online, with all proceeds going to NF Forward, a non-profit with the goal of curing neurofibromatosis.
The bow tie symbol will also be on players' warm-up jackets prior to the game. During halftime of the 2024 Bow Tie Night, Gilbert's legacy was immortalized in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse with a banner.
