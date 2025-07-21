Cavaliers, Jaylon Tyson Had Pivotal Offseason Conversation
Heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have a relatively similar roster and rotation compared to their last year in the fold, banking on consistency and continuity following their surging 60-win regular season, and trying to make their push atop the East once again.
However, one player on last year's roster eyeing a big bump in the rotation is second year wing Jaylon Tyson, the 2024 first round pick who comes off a solid summer league showing, and now looks to keep the positive momentum going into the season–– and could have a heightened role on the table, based on a few reported internal discussions.
According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, along with Tyson's solid summer league, the Cavaliers' brass, consisting of head coach Kenny Atkinson and president of basketball operations Koby Altman, had a "heart-to-heart" conversation with the second-year wing ahead of his next season in the mix, relaying what he'll need to leap the rotation for the 2025-26 year.
"Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman and new head coach Kenny Atkinson sat Tyson down for what Cleveland.com ’s Chris Fedor described as a ‘heart-to-heart conversation about the things that he had to do this off-season to earn a spot in the rotation," said Cleveland.com.
Heading into his second year, Tyson has been vocal about desiring to be the Cavaliers' "missing piece" in the rotation, and with Atkinson and Altman's latest reported conversation with him, Cleveland seems to feel a similar way about wanting to see their 22-year-old blossom onto the scene for 2025-26.
For his first year in the mix with the Cavaliers, Tyson played in 47 games to average 3.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists on 43.0% shooting from the field and 34.5% from three in just under 10 minutes a game. For the circumstances, not too bad for the rookie, but clearly limited in his impact and sample size for year one.
Now, for year two, the stage is getting set for a sizeable role adjustment. And if summer league plus his newly-reported discussion with the Cavaliers are a sign for anything, expect those counting stats to see a big step in the right direction for his sophomore campaign.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:
MORE: Cavaliers, Rockets Discussed Interesting Offseason Trade
MORE: 3 Final Takeaways From Cavaliers Summer League Action
MORE: REPORT: Cavaliers Attended Workout of Two-Time All-Star
MORE: Cavaliers Named in Gargantuan Three-Team NBA Trade Proposal
MORE: Cavaliers Receive Major Warning Following Bradley Beal Situation