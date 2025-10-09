Cleveland Cavaliers linked to trade for $54 million three-point threat
The Cleveland Cavaliers are a team at the top of the Eastern Conference, so they need to be strategic when figuring out which moves work best for the team.
The Cavs are dealing with some injuries at the start of the season, especially on the wing. That's part of the reason why Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggested Washington Wizards wing Corey Kispert as a potential trade target for the Cavs.
"The Cleveland Cavaliers don't need to blow up a roster that won 64 games last year, although a broken foot suffered by Max Strus could mean the Cavs will be missing their starting small forward for a few months," Swartz wrote.
"Corey Kispert could fill a lot of what Strus brings to the table. Kispert, 26, is a 6'7" wing who specializes in stretching the floor. "
"After averaging 12.1 points on 39.1 percent shooting from three over the past three years with the Washington Wizards, Kispert could serve as a starting three or backup forward for the Cavs."
Corey Kispert to Cavs?
Kispert has been with the Wizards throughout his entire career ever since he was taken with the No. 15 overall pick by the team in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Wizards have liked what he has brought to the table in his first four seasons in the league, but they could be looking to make a change.
Kispert was entirely a bench player last season for the Wizards, failing to start in any of his 61 appearances with the team in the 2024-25 campaign. Despite the demotion, Kispert still shot over 36 percent from beyond the three-point line, which is still very impressive.
The Wizards have been relying on younger players like Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George on the wing. Now, they have No. 6 overall pick Tre Johnson as part of that core, minimizing Kispert's spot on the team.
It makes sense for the Wizards to trade Kispert to a team like the Cavs, where he would have a similar role as a sniper coming off the bench. If the Cavs were willing to part ways with a couple draft picks, there could be a chance the team strikes a deal with the Wizards sometime before the February trade deadline.
In the meantime, the Cavs are getting ready for the regular season with an exhibition game against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. inside the United Center.