Cavaliers Will Likely Lose Pivotal Player After Major Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers got the man they wanted at the NBA trade deadline, completing a deal for Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter.
The Cavaliers' roster definitely looks a bit better after adding Hunter, who should certainly assist Cleveland in making a championship push in the spring.
However, the trade may have pretty significant ramifications in the future.
While the Cavs were able to get out of the tax with the trade, as they sent Caris LeVert and other pieces to the Hawks in the package, it will result in a rather tricky financial situation next season, as Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel outlines.
"While the trade is unequivocally an upgrade for this season, there are implications for the franchise moving forward. Hunter will make $23.3 million next season and $24.9 million in the final year of his deal in 2026-27," Cornelissen wrote.
That means the Cavaliers may have to part with one of their key rotational players this offseason: breakout guard Ty Jerome.
"That means Jerome, a pending free agent, is barreling toward a solid payday this summer," Cornelissen wrote. "He currently makes just $2.5 million in the second year of the two-way contract he signed in the summer of 2023. Given that the Cavaliers will be well over the first luxury tax apron and almost certainly over the second, they will not have access to any salary cap exceptions with which to sign Jerome to a new contract."
Jerome is averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 assists over 19 minutes per game on 51.6/43.0/89.2 shooting splits this season. The 27-year-old will almost surely be handsomely compensated for his efforts this summer, and with Hunter now in the fold, it seems unlikely that Cleveland will be able to afford him.
