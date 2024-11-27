Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Predicted To Finish Regular Season With Incredible Record

Can the Cleveland Cavaliers finish with the best record in the Eastern Conference?

Tommy Wild

Nov 4, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates with forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates with forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as a legitimate powerhouse in the NBA this season, and they're showing no signs of slowing down.

They're currently one of just nine teams in NBA history that started the season with a record of 17-1 or better. However, can they keep this up through the rest of the year?

Bleacher Report predicted each team's finishing record now that almost a quarter of the season is over. Their prediction has the Cavaliers finishing the regular season with a 65-17 record.

"Cleveland will (presumably) cool off at some point. It has a pristine crunch-time record, would currently own the third-most efficient season from beyond the arc in NBA history, has yet to lose at home and has not dealt with as many critical injuries as many of its contemporaries," wrote B/R's Dan Favale.

"Very little about this Cleveland squad implies it's playing beyond its limits. Perhaps Ty Jerome and Caris LeVert regress. But the performances the Cavs are getting from Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen—both when they're together and staggered—are well within the boundaries of their own sustainability."

Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell high-five
May 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after a basket buy forward Evan Mobley (4) against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

If Wine and Gold keeps at this pace and finishes with 65 wins, it will mark the second-best record in franchise history. That title is still held by the 2008-09 roster, which finished with a 66-16 record led by the one and only LeBron James.

While it would be great for the Cavs to have a record this good, which could give them the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Cleveland's eyes are set on making it as far into the playoffs as possible, not regular-season success.

