Cavaliers Predicted To Finish Regular Season With Incredible Record
The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as a legitimate powerhouse in the NBA this season, and they're showing no signs of slowing down.
They're currently one of just nine teams in NBA history that started the season with a record of 17-1 or better. However, can they keep this up through the rest of the year?
Bleacher Report predicted each team's finishing record now that almost a quarter of the season is over. Their prediction has the Cavaliers finishing the regular season with a 65-17 record.
"Cleveland will (presumably) cool off at some point. It has a pristine crunch-time record, would currently own the third-most efficient season from beyond the arc in NBA history, has yet to lose at home and has not dealt with as many critical injuries as many of its contemporaries," wrote B/R's Dan Favale.
"Very little about this Cleveland squad implies it's playing beyond its limits. Perhaps Ty Jerome and Caris LeVert regress. But the performances the Cavs are getting from Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen—both when they're together and staggered—are well within the boundaries of their own sustainability."
If Wine and Gold keeps at this pace and finishes with 65 wins, it will mark the second-best record in franchise history. That title is still held by the 2008-09 roster, which finished with a 66-16 record led by the one and only LeBron James.
While it would be great for the Cavs to have a record this good, which could give them the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Cleveland's eyes are set on making it as far into the playoffs as possible, not regular-season success.