Cavaliers Rule Out Three Players Ahead of Clash with Pistons
The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting back to finding their stride after an ugly losing streak earlier this month.
The Wine and Gold have started a new winning streak and are looking to make it three in a row on Friday night with a victory over the Detroit Pistons.
However, the Cavaliers will be without three key players in this division showdown.
Ty Jerome
The Cavaliers ruled Ty Jerome out with left knee soreness. He also missed Cleveland's last game in their win over the San Antonio Spurs with the same injury.
However, Jerome put the team on his back earlier this week, scoring 25 points in the victory against the Portland Trail Blazers to wrap up their West Coast road trip.
Jerome is currently averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists a game.
Max Strus
Max Strus will also be unavailable for the Cavaliers as he has been ruled out with right ankle injury management.
Strus missed the first two months of the season with a sprained ankle. He's been relatively healthy since his initial return to Cleveland's lineup, but it makes sense for the Cavaliers to give him rest if he's feeling sore.
Strus has been a staple in Cleveland's starting rotation, averaging 9.5 points while shooting 38.8 percent from behind the arc.
Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland's lone selection in the 2024 NBA draft will also be absent against the Pistons.
Jaylon Tyson has been inactive for the Cavaliers over the last four games due to a bone bruise in his knee.
Even though Tyson isn't in Cleveland's rotation, he's still an important depth piece Kenny Atkinson could turn to if needed.
