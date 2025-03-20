Is Cleveland Cavaliers' Three-Game Losing Steak Reason To Panic?
For the second time this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, only this time it comes with the playoffs just around the corner.
Several issues have plagued the wine and gold during the skid but is it time to panic about a small sample size of miscues becoming bad habits? Spencer German and Spencer Davies reflect on just how concerned fans should be with the Cavs recent stretch.
Star guard Donovan Mitchell had an interesting response to the situation that should help put fans' minds at ease.
The guys also discuss the importance of not losing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. And, with the NCAA Tournament getting rolling they reveal their Final Four picks and discuss whether or not local underdog Akron – also Spencer Davies Alma mater – can make a deep run in the tourney.
Courtside with the Cavs on SI is the official podcast of Cleveland Cavaliers on SI, breaking down the biggest storylines surrounding the wine and gold each and every single week.
Make sure to hit SUBSCRIBE to the podcast on YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, or wherever you get your podcasts.
