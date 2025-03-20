Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Star Has Shocking Reaction to Recent Losing Streak

The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost three straight games, but star guard Donovan Mitchell isn't too worried

Spencer German

Mar 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mar 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
A recent three-game losing streak has invoked an assortment of reactions from Cleveland Cavaliers fans just weeks before the NBA Playoffs are set to begin. Many of them reveal the signs of a concerned fan base.

That is not a reaction that appears to be shared by the Cavaliers' locker room. Or at least not by star guard Donovan Mitchell.

“I’m trying to refrain from using the word happy," Mitchell told Cleveland.com following the team's 123-119 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. “I’m kind of a sicko, so I enjoy this. This is what makes the season fun — going through adversity."

This is largely uncharted territory for the wine and gold. Even though the Cavs also went through a three-game losing streak back in January, this season has largely highlighted their blistering dominance in the NBA.

As Mitchell highlighted, going through some adversity this close to the postseason could end up being a good thing for the Eastern Conference leaders. If the team is able to learn from some of the current problems, it could emerge better just in time for the postseason.

In some ways, this skid may be happening at a good time for Cleveland. With 13 games still remaining, there is plenty of time to make corrections and get back to playing the dominant basketball that has carried them to a 56-13 record.

Mitchell certainly, seems prepared to lead the charge on that over the final few weeks of of regular season basketball.

Spencer German
