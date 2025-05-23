Lakers Insider Has Interesting Reaction to LeBron James, Cavaliers Trade Idea
Could the Cleveland Cavaliers actually reunite with LeBron James by swinging a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Lakers?
Following both teams suffering unceremonious playoff exits, it's an idea that has been thrown around, even if it doesn't seem all that realistic.
Nevertheless, Jovan Buha of The Athletic was recently fielding questions from fans on YouTube when someone asked if the Cavaliers could send Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Hunter to the Lakers in exchange for James. Buha doesn't like the deal for Los Angeles due to the involvement of Allen.
“I have some questions about Jarrett Allen,” Buha said. “I don’t want to overreact to the Cleveland early exit. I think there were some legitimate things with the matchup and with some of the injuries they were dealing with. ... I’ve soured a little bit on Jarrett Allen.”
Buha certainly isn't the only one who is now questioning Allen after his second straight iffy playoff showing.
Remember: last year, Allen sat out of the Cavs' second-round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics due to a rib injury that some felt the big man could have played through. Then, this spring, Allen managed a grand total of 11 points and six rebounds between Games 4 and 5 of the Cavaliers' five-game second-round defeat to the Indiana Pacers.
Allen was terrific during the regular season, averaging 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds over 28 minutes per game while shooting a league-high 70.6 percent from the floor, but concerns about his toughness and whether or not he can handle playoff physicality have persisted.
All things considered, the idea of Cleveland actually re-acquiring James is probably rooted in fantasy more than anything else.
