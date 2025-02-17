Cleveland Cavaliers Star Reveals What Team Must Do To Reach Finals
Many viewed the Cleveland Cavaliers as a probable playoff team entering the 2024-25 season.
However, Wine and Gold have largely overachieved up to this point and are now serious contenders to make and possibly even win the NBA Finals this season.
Over All-Star Weekend, Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland was asked what the team must do to reach the championship. His response was short but to the point.
"Man, keep playing hard. Keep playing defense, most importantly. Defense wins championships. So, that's what were looking to do," said Garland.
Cleveland has multiple offensive threats, including DG, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, as well as several players off the bench who can create their own shots.
However, defense remains their one area that could use some focus.
The Cavaliers had a top-10 defensive rating (111.5) heading into the All-Star Break but still struggled to guard the long ball. Opponents are shooting 36.3 percent from three against Cleveland, which is bottom 10 in the league for the Wine and Gold.
That three-point defense could really hurt a team in the playoffs, especially against teams like the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, or Indiana Pacers.
The Cavaliers just added De'Andre Hunter at the trade deadline, who will help with perimeter defense, but Cleveland can't put all their faith in him.
The rest of the roster, as Garland says, must play hard and treat playing defense seriously in order to make a deep postseason run.
Playing hard, tight defense could be the key to a trip to the Finals this summer. It could also be the determining factor in another early postseason exit.
