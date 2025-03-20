Renowned Analyst Shares Major Playoff Concern for Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the playoffs and could very well finish with the best record in the NBA, which would give them homecourt advantage throughout the postseason.
But are the Cavaliers asking for trouble this spring?
Bill Simmons of The Ringers has some concerns about Cleveland heading into the playoffs, citing the team's lack of experience as a major reason why the Cavs may not be able to embark on an NBA Finals run just yet.
“Just saying ... you could go into these playoffs and be 68-14,” Simmons said. “But they have a bunch of guys who have never really been in these massive games. [Donovan] Mitchell has. There was some stuff in there that I just am filing away in the back of my head, because I think they’re really good. I still think they’re the favorite in the East."
Simmons then proceeded to note how De'Andre Hunter badly misfired on a three-pointer late in the Cavaliers' loss to the Orlando Magic.
"The game is starting to a feel a little big, right? The streak’s on the line. They go to him, he’s wide open in the corner and hits the side of the backboard. And I was like, ‘Oh, okay,'" Simmons added. "... You haven’t been in that spot. I don’t know, I just filed it away.”
Simmons is just one of many analysts who feels that Cleveland's overall lack of playoff acumen could be its undoing this spring, and many times, that does end up halting inexperienced teams in their tracks.
But you do have those rare occasions—like the 2015 Golden State Warriors, for example—where a team is so dominant that nothing can stop them from bringing home a championship.
The fact of the matter is that this Cavs group has not made it past the second round, and Donovan Mitchell has never made it to the conference finals at any point of his career.
We'll see if that adversely affects the Cavaliers once the postseason gets rolling.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Analyst Believes Cavaliers Will Take Smart Approach As Playoffs Near
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Star Guard Ruled Out vs. Sacramento Kings
MORE: Cavaliers Could Lose Breakout Guard to Team That Would Make Fans Sick
MORE: Final Injury Status for Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star vs. Clippers
MORE: What To Watch for During Cleveland Cavaliers West Coast Road Trip