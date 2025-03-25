Cavaliers Superstar Ruled Out vs. Trail Blazers
The Cleveland Cavaliers finally got back on track and snapped their losing streak with a convincing win against the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
The Wine and Gold are looking to end their five-game West Coast road trip by starting a new winning streak on Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.
However, Cleveland will have to do that without their superstar shooting guard.
The Cavaliers announced on Monday night that Donovan Mitchell would miss their matchup against the Trail Blazers with injury rehab. In the middle of March, he missed two games with groin soreness, which is the injury he's still working through.
This is a perfect opportunity to get the All-Star some rest before the Cavaliers return home on Thursday for the first game of a back-to-back heading into the weekend.
Perhaps this lingering injury is also a reason for Mitchell's struggles over the last few weeks.
Despite a 16-game winning streak and then the four-game losing streak, Mitchell hasn't looked like himself on the floor.
Over the last month, he's averaging 21.4 points while shooting 36 percent from the floor and 20 percent from behind the arc.
Any time Kenny Atkinson and the medical group can find time to get Mitchell extra days to manage this injury and rest between now and the regular season will be crucial for Cleveland's playoff hopes.
Mitchell's postseason was cut short due to an injury in 2024, and the Cavaliers can't afford a repeat of that this year.
