Cleveland Cavaliers Urged to Consider Stunning Trade
Last offseason, there was rampant speculation that the Cleveland Cavaliers could potentially trade center Jarrett Allen. The Cavaliers ended up signing him to a three-year, $90 million contract extension instead.
Of course, the extension didn't necessarily take a trade off the table, and a legitimate argument could be made that it actually increased his trade value.
But Cleveland still opted to hold onto Allen, and the decision has paid dividends, as the big man has played a crucial role in the Cavs' run to the best record in basketball this season.
However, could the Cavaliers potentially revisit Allen trade talks this summer?
Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel feels it's a possibility, noting that we still need to see if the Allen-Evan Mobley frontcourt duo can produce in the playoffs before we pencil in Allen for the future.
"If [Kenny] Atkinson is pulling Jarrett Allen off the floor in crunch time every game, and the Cavs fall short of their goals this season, it could be time to explore Allen trades once more," Cornelissen wrote. "He has only improved his trade value this year and would likely be valued by a number of teams around the league."
In the event that Cleveland did move Allen, it would probably shift Mobley to center and start De'Andre Hunter at power forward. Cornelissen notes that the Cavs could try and acquire a two-way wing in a potential Allen trade, which could actually give them a more versatile lineup.
Right now, the Cavaliers aren't even thinking about trading Allen. They are focused on other goals. But if Cleveland does fall short in the playoffs yet again, we can't entirely rule out the possibility that it will look to retool, and moving Allen could be a part of that.
