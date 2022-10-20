Donovan Mitchell Makes History In His First Game With Cavs

Donovan Mitchell had an incredible debut with his new team, the Cleveland Cavs.

He did a little bit of everything for his team such as getting assists and rebounding the ball and pushing it up the floor. However, nothing was more impressive than how he was able to score on Wednesday night.

Mitchell finished the game with 31 points on 12-of-21 shooting, along with nine assists.

Those 31 points are pretty significant number though. That's tied for the most points scored by a player in their debut with the Cavs. The only other player to score 30+ points in their debut was Ron Brewer who also scored 31 against Milwaukee back in December of 1981.

Considering all of the turn around and faces that have gone through Cleveland especially over the last 10 years, that's pretty impressive to think about.

Mitchell wasn't just scoring from one part of the floor either. He made a couple of threes, scored five points from the line, and was also penetrating and getting to the basket.

This scoring versatility is one of the reasons that Mitchell is one of the best scores in the NBA.

Watching Mitchell continue to have scoring performances such as this one throughout the season is going to be a lot of fun to watch! Hopefully, the next one ends in a victory with a fully healthy squad.

