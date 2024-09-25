Donovan Mitchell Reveals When He Knew He Would Return To Cavaliers
There was plenty of speculation surrounding Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell’s decision to sign his $150 million deal with the team in July. While many thought he would leave, Mitchell tells Yahoo’s Vinnie Goodwill he knew he would rejoin the Cavs in the future early this year.
“I knew I was coming back in January or February,” Mitchell said in the Yahoo exclusive, “I told my teammates that. It’s going to be what it’s going to be with the noise and all that.”
The Cavaliers finished the 2023-24 season 48-34 as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs managed to have a strong year even while dealing with injuries to their top four players at different points in the season.
The headlines still clung to the idea that Mitchell was unhappy in Cleveland, didn’t get along with certain teammates, and wanted to play in New York or other cities.
“I noticed the year I got traded to Cleveland that everyone is going to have their own opinions, everyone’s going to have their own experts and sources,” Mitchell described. He sarcastically added, “I figured out my own trade destinations online, I didn’t even know.”
It’s nothing new for the 28-year-old to find himself in the headlines with his contract expiring. He’s found a way to block out the noise and assure his teammates of the plan without letting the media get involved.
For anyone still not convinced on his Mitchell’s dedication the Cavs, Mitchell made his intentions clear:.
“I’m here in Cleveland, I’m excited, and I’m happy. I signed this contract for a reason, I believe in what we got…After three and half years of continuous ‘what’s Donovan going to do,’ it’s finally good to not have to hear that for a little bit.”
Consider the Donovan Mitchell theorists silenced. He made an emphatic statement that Cavs fans love to hear. It appears the guard plans to be in Cleveland for the time being.