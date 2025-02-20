Cavs Insider

Evan Mobley Dishes Strong Statement on Cavaliers' Title Hopes

The Cleveland Cavaliers big man is confident on his team's championship chances.

Jared Koch

Feb 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) warms up prior to the game between the Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Feb 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) warms up prior to the game between the Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers have rattled off the first half of their 2024-25 campaign on an impressive note.

Coming out of the All-Star Break, Cleveland leads the way in the Eastern Conference tied for the best record in the league at 44-10, positioned to have home-court advantage on their side of the bracket and effectively gearing up for what could be a potent playoff run ahead.

Following such a hot start, the stakes are high for the Cavaliers, but those on the roster aren't unaware of the steep expectations surrounding this team.

Cavaliers All-Star Evan Mobley recently sounded off on the team's championship aspirations, where it was made clear he wasn't backing down from any challenges.

”I think this year is definitely the year for us and we all want to get to the championship," Mobley said. "I feel like we all are on the same page with that and we all believe that we can win a chip this year, so that’s the plan.”

Mobley has been a considerable factor in the Cavaliers having an opportunity to swing for the Finals. He's had his best year in the league since being drafted in 2021, averaging 18.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in the 48 games he's suited up for, leading to his selection as one of Cleveland's three All-Star selections.

And with Mobley's play clicking on both ends, so have the Cavaliers. Cleveland's stood out with the NBA's number-one ranked offense and eighth-best defense in just over 50 games, now moving into the post-All-Star stretch with expectations of keeping the momentum riding high.

This year, the goal is clear for this championship-eager Cavaliers squad, and they could have the means to put a Finals-caliber squad on the table. Time will tell if this group has what it takes to secure some hardware at year's end, but if you ask Mobley, he's confident in what he and his guys have to offer.

Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

