Analyst Gives Cleveland Cavaliers Admirable Compliment
The Cleveland Cavaliers went through a lengthy rebuild following the (second) post-LeBron James era. However, those seasons are in the past, and the Wine and Gold are once again at the top of NBA relevance.
Bleacher Report's Zack Buckley recently described each NBA team in two words and gave the Cavaliers an admirable compliment in his column.
The analyst described the Cavaliers as "fully arrived" and went on to explain how Cleveland is a true title contender this season.
Buckley pointed out that "The Cavaliers were on trade watch over the summer, but their ongoing commitment to their core four could not have panned out any better. Whether it's new coach Kenny Atkinson, improved chemistry from more time together or the surge in outside shooting, something has Cleveland rocking like never before."
Cleveland's core and overall ceiling still have some questions. Most of those unknowns are due to their disappointing playoff performance over the last two seasons.
Still, as Buckley notes, this feels like a different and well-polished version of the Cavaliers compared to the last few years.
"Cleveland still must prove that this success can carry over into the postseason, where it has been previously tripped up by logistical issues with this roster (undersized in the backcourt, no shooting up front). At this point, though, everything feels sustainable. The Cavaliers are firmly in the championship mix," wrote Buckley.
Not only have the Cavaliers' core four finally clicked and played alongside one another, but the front office has also recognized that they've fully arrived by making a win-now trade to acquire De'Andre Hunter by the deadline.
This move gives the Cavs a legitimate star-studded closing five with multiple offensive threats and defensive stoppers.
Cleveland's payroll will skyrocket in the coming seasons, but that's okay, considering this team is clearly ready to compete for championships in June.
