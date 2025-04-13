Father of NBA Star Drops Huge Take on Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers have locked up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and it's thanks much in part to the play of Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell earned his sixth straight All-Star appearance this season courtesy of averaging 24 points, five assists and 4.5 rebounds over 31.4 minutes per game on 44.3/36.8/82.3 shooting splits.
The 28-year-old is currently sidelined with a sprained ankle, but he is expected to be ready for the start of the NBA playoffs next week.
Recently, a discussion ensued about the All-NBA First-Team, with Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander all expected to earn selections. A question was asked for who would land the final spot, and the father of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young made his thoughts very clear.
Mitchell has certainly been terrific this season, although his declining shooting during the second half of the season may be weighed against him.
The Elmsford, N.Y. native actually posted the lowest true-shooting percentage of his Cavaliers tenure this year at 57.5 percent, which is thanks much in part to a hideous month of March in which Mitchell posted a true-shooting percentage of 50.7 percent.
But otherwise, Mitchell has been brilliant throughout the campaign, playing a major role in teammates like Evan Mobley and Darius Garland enjoying the best seasons of their respective careers.
Of course, Mitchell's job is far from done. He is still yet to make it past the second round of the playoffs, and this year, there won't be any excuses for him or Cleveland.
Let's just hope that Mitchell can get fully healthy for the postseason.
