Cavs Insider

Final Injury Status For Cavaliers Forward vs. Miami Heat

Isaac Okoro is ruled out for the Cleveland Cavaliers matchup with the Miami Heat.

Tommy Wild

Oct 10, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) brings the ball up the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) brings the ball up the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play one of their biggest Eastern Conference rivals, the Miami Heat, on Sunday evening.

Miami has multiple dynamic players on their roster, including Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. However, one of the Wine and Gold's key defenders will be out for the game.

Isaac Okoro - Out

Cleveland is still ruling out Isaac Okoro after he exited Thursday's game with what the team calls a knee contusion.

Kenny Atkinson did not seem worried immediately after that game, but this is now the second straight game Okoro has missed with the injury.

Okoro is the Cavalier's best perimeter defender, and they could've used him in this matchup to guard Miami's leading scorer in Herro. That job will now likely fall on either Donovan Mitchell or Dean Wade.

After the Cavaliers face off against the Heat, they'll have a nice four days before taking on the Washington Wizards at home on Friday night. Hopefully, this break in the schedule will be what Okoro needs to get back in the lineup.

Isaac Okoro takes a jump shot
Oct 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) takes a jump shot against the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Craig Porter Jr. - Out

The other member of the Wine and Gold who remains out is Craig Porter Jr. The point guard is currently dealing with an illness which has caused him to miss the last two games.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Heat also have several injuries to some of their key players. However, their injury report is much more promising than Cleveland's.

Butler's name appeared on the report with right knee soreness, but he is listed as probable. Nikola Jovic and Josh Richardson have each been dealing with separate injuries, but they are available to play against the Cavaliers.

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News