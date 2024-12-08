Final Injury Status For Cavaliers Forward vs. Miami Heat
The Cleveland Cavaliers will play one of their biggest Eastern Conference rivals, the Miami Heat, on Sunday evening.
Miami has multiple dynamic players on their roster, including Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. However, one of the Wine and Gold's key defenders will be out for the game.
Isaac Okoro - Out
Cleveland is still ruling out Isaac Okoro after he exited Thursday's game with what the team calls a knee contusion.
Kenny Atkinson did not seem worried immediately after that game, but this is now the second straight game Okoro has missed with the injury.
Okoro is the Cavalier's best perimeter defender, and they could've used him in this matchup to guard Miami's leading scorer in Herro. That job will now likely fall on either Donovan Mitchell or Dean Wade.
After the Cavaliers face off against the Heat, they'll have a nice four days before taking on the Washington Wizards at home on Friday night. Hopefully, this break in the schedule will be what Okoro needs to get back in the lineup.
Craig Porter Jr. - Out
The other member of the Wine and Gold who remains out is Craig Porter Jr. The point guard is currently dealing with an illness which has caused him to miss the last two games.
Miami Heat Injury Report
The Heat also have several injuries to some of their key players. However, their injury report is much more promising than Cleveland's.
Butler's name appeared on the report with right knee soreness, but he is listed as probable. Nikola Jovic and Josh Richardson have each been dealing with separate injuries, but they are available to play against the Cavaliers.