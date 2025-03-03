Cavaliers Linked to Striking Offseason Trade to Fill Major Need
The Cleveland Cavaliers certainly aren't worried about the offseason right now, as they have some unfinished business to take care of this year.
But at some point, the Cavaliers must start thinking about potential summer additions, and it is entirely possible that the front office is already looking ahead to some possible options.
While Cleveland probably won't be swinging any blockbuster moves (at least as things currently stand), the Cavs will absolutely have the opportunity to make some tweaks in order to improve their roster for next season.
Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel has identified a very intriguing target for the Cavaliers in a few months, noting that they may want to consider trading for Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath.
"Reath makes little enough that the Cavaliers could receive him into a minimum exception this summer, solving the backup center need without sending out a needed player at a different position," Cornelissen wrote. "His second season has been shakier than his first year, which could mean he is available at a low enough price to justify the trade."
Cleveland could definitely stand to add some big man depth behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, and Reath may represent one of the Cavs' more affordable options.
The 28-year-old has seen his production plummet in Portland this year, as he is logging just 2.6 points over 5.9 minutes per game. Last season, however, Reath averaged 9.1 points and 3.7 rebounds across 17.9 minutes a night on 46.1/35.9/74.2 shooting splits.
Reath exhibited compelling potential during his rookie campaign, and with the Cavaliers in need of some floor spacing up front, they could ultimately kick the tires on Reath this summer.
