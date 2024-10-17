Four Cavaliers Appear On Latest NBA's Top 100 Players Ranking
NBA Opening Night is rapidly approaching, and anticipation for the new season is at an all-time high. Now is the time of the season when predictions, projections, and hot takes run rampant online.
The Ringer released their "Top-100 Players In The NBA" ranking on Wednesday morning, and four Cleveland Cavaliers are on that list. The players make up Cleveland's core four:
16. Donovan Mitchell
46. Evan Mobley
55. Jarrett Allen
58. Darius Garland
It's not surprising that each of these four players appears on the list, but we could debate their position and exact ranking all day long.
Donovan Mitchell's ranking outside the top 10 isn't shocking, but who's just in front of him raises some eyebrows. Kenny Atkinson said in his introductory press conference that one of his goals will be helping Mitchell reach that top-10 player status. He already has some bulletin board material to use as motivation during the season.
Right now, Mobley's ranking is probably fair. He's an elite defensive player with plenty of offensive upside. If he can take that jump on offense that many expect this year, it wouldn't be too shocking to see him considered a top-25 player in the league.
Jarrett Allen might be underrated, given his rating here. It's not that "55" is a bad ranking for him, but anyone who watches the Cavs consistently knows how many possessions he saves for Cleveland with his rebounding and what an elite rim protector and defender he is.
Darius Garland is only a year and a half removed from being an All-Star and one of the game's up-and-coming bright guards. However, last year was full of injuries, and he could never refind his groove. So far, DG has looked much more confident in preseason, and he could be in for a big season this year.