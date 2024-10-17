Cavs Insider

Four Cavaliers Appear On Latest NBA's Top 100 Players Ranking

This is where the Cleveland Cavaliers' core four appear on The Ringer's Top 100 Players Ranking.

Tommy Wild

Jan 18, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) reacts with Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) reacts with Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA Opening Night is rapidly approaching, and anticipation for the new season is at an all-time high. Now is the time of the season when predictions, projections, and hot takes run rampant online.

The Ringer released their "Top-100 Players In The NBA" ranking on Wednesday morning, and four Cleveland Cavaliers are on that list. The players make up Cleveland's core four:

16. Donovan Mitchell
46. Evan Mobley
55. Jarrett Allen
58. Darius Garland

It's not surprising that each of these four players appears on the list, but we could debate their position and exact ranking all day long.

Donovan Mitchell's ranking outside the top 10 isn't shocking, but who's just in front of him raises some eyebrows. Kenny Atkinson said in his introductory press conference that one of his goals will be helping Mitchell reach that top-10 player status. He already has some bulletin board material to use as motivation during the season.

Right now, Mobley's ranking is probably fair. He's an elite defensive player with plenty of offensive upside. If he can take that jump on offense that many expect this year, it wouldn't be too shocking to see him considered a top-25 player in the league.

Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell react after a basket
May 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after a basket buy forward Evan Mobley (4) against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jarrett Allen might be underrated, given his rating here. It's not that "55" is a bad ranking for him, but anyone who watches the Cavs consistently knows how many possessions he saves for Cleveland with his rebounding and what an elite rim protector and defender he is.

Darius Garland is only a year and a half removed from being an All-Star and one of the game's up-and-coming bright guards. However, last year was full of injuries, and he could never refind his groove. So far, DG has looked much more confident in preseason, and he could be in for a big season this year.

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News