"I Believe We Can Play With These Teams:" This Is What J.B. Bickerstaff Said After The Cavs Loss To The Nets

The Cavs are coming off a disappointing loss to the Brooklyn Nets as they got a little taste of what playoff basketball may look like come May. Even though they didn't come away with the win, J.B. Bickerstaff views this as a learning moment for his team.

This is what the Cavaliers' coach had to say after the game:

"I believe we can play with these teams. I think we did enough to give me confidence in that, I think we waited too long to believe we could. You allow a team to get out to a lead like we did, it's going to be extremely difficult and you have to be almost perfect. But you look at the second half and we outscored them both quarters."

The Cavs put up more points in the second half had a lot to do with Darius Garland who dropped 46. He had 10 points in the third quarter and 18 points in the further quarter.

Check out the rest of the postgame press conference here:

Bickerstaff doubles down on the Cavs' need to believe in themselves:

"We just have to believe and I know it to be true like no matter the opponent, we're capable of winning, we're capable of beating them. But those are the things you have to go through."

Believing and mindset are certain parts of the equation when playing teams such as the Nets, but you also have to execute your game plan. This won't be the last time the Cavs face a team as talented as the Nets before the postseason and the next time they see one they need to put it all together.

