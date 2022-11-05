Isaac Okoro Showing Signs Of Improvement With Cavs

Isaac Okoro has not had the start of the season that he or the team wanted.

There was a general feeling that he could take a huge jump offensively after showing stretches of promise in his sophomore season. Even if that didn't happen, Okoro is still one of the best defender on the team.

Right?

Well, even the defense hasn't been what we've seen from Okoro so far. In result, his minutes have plummeted with other players such as Dean Wade and Cedi Osman blossoming.

Isaac is only averaging 16 minutes a night which is down from the 29.6 he averaged last year. In Okoro's rookie year he was getting 32.4 minutes a game.

The Cavs were without both Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell on Friday night in Detroit which saw Okoro move back into the starting lineup. He played an overall solid game.

Okoro ended the night with nine points and five rebounds. Nine points may not seem like it's that much, but it was his efficiency which shows the promise. He shot 4/6 from the field for a field goal percentage of 67 percent.

This included a pretty entertaining blow by dunk too!

Okoro can also be careless with the ball at times, especially when trying to push it up the floor. So to see him have no turnovers in his 22 minutes is also an encouraging sign.

It's also still only one game. I think he needs to put together a stretch of solid games to see his minutes start to go back up once the team is fully healthy. But this is a start.

This wasn't a performance that will get Okoro on all of the front pages, but it's still very significant to him. Sometimes a player just needs to see the ball go in the hoop to get the confidence back.

Let's hope this is the case with Isaac Okoro.

