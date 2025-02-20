Javonte Green Brings Some Nastiness to the Table for Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be signing Javonte Green following his buyout with the New Orleans Pelicans, giving the Cavaliers another depth piece on the wing.
This isn't just a nothing burger of a move for Cleveland. Green is actually a legitimate rotational player, and while he may not get significant playing time, he will make his minutes count.
One thing is for sure: Green will bring some nastiness to the Cavs. He is a tough, hard-nosed defender who isn't afraid to mix it up on the perimeter. He has a seven-foot wingspan to compensate for his 6-foot-4 frame, and he also possesses genuinely elite athleticism.
This is exactly what the Cavaliers need: a rugged defender who can come off the bench in brief spurts, particularly in the playoffs when potentially facing teams like the Boston Celtics or the New York Knicks.
Green isn't a major offensive threat, as he is averaging just 5.8 points per game this season and owns a career average of 5.5 points a night, but he has generally been very efficient, shooting 51.9 percent from the floor throughout his NBA tenure.
That number has dipped considerably this year, as Green is making just 44.6 percent of his field-goal attempts, but it stands to increase now that he will be surrounded by a bunch of terrific offensive players in Cleveland.
On top of that, Green is a very good rebounder for his size, which certainly has a lot to do with his top-tier athleticism and his phenomenal motor.
This is a great pick up for the Cavs, who have now made a couple of key additions when you also factor in the trade deadline acquisition of De'Andre Hunter.
