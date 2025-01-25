Jerome's Historic Night Not Enough As Cavaliers Fall To 76ers
With the absences of Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, and Caris LeVert on Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers needed a player to step up in their places against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Ty Jerome rose to the occasion in a big way, scoring a career-high 33 points off the bench.
However, the Wine and Gold suffered their second loss in a row, falling to Philadelphia by a score of 132-129. This marks just the second time this season that Cleveland has suffered consecutive defeats, and first since losing to the Atlanta Hawks in back-to-back contests back on Nov. 27 and 29.
Jerome had a remarkably efficient and productive game against the 76ers. He shot 11-for-14 (78.6%) from the field, a perfect 8-for-8 from three-point range, and 3-for-4 (75%) from the free throw line. The 27-year-old also added three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 33 minutes of action.
According to Cavs Notes on X, Jerome became just the 11th player in NBA history and first in Cavaliers history to shoot 8-for-8 or better from beyond the arc in a game.
As a team, the Wine and Gold shot an impressive 25-for-52 (48.1%) from deep, with their 25 triples tying a single-game franchise record. Per Stathead, Cleveland previously drained 25 threes back on March 3, 2017 in a road win over the Hawks.
Friday night's contest against Philadelphia featured 30 lead changes, including six in the fourth quarter.
After Cavaliers were ahead 116-110 with 6:17 left in the period, the 76ers used a 13-0 run to take a 123-116 lead. But Cleveland fought back, trimming its deficit to 131-129 with three seconds left. After a Philadelphia free throw, the Wine and Gold eventually missed a game-tying three-point attempt to end the game.
In addition to Jerome, the Cavaliers had two other players score in double figures. Donovan Mitchell tied a season-high with 37 points, while Darius Garland added 26 for the second consecutive game.
Up next, Cleveland will host the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.