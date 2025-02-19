LeBron James' Agent Drops Massive Take on Cavaliers
There is no player more synonymous with the Cleveland Cavaliers' franchise than LeBron James, and there probably never will be.
James famously served two separate stints with the Cavaliers, initially being drafted by the club in 2003, spending the first seven seasons of his career there and then returning to Cleveland via free agency in 2014. He delivered on his promise of bringing a championship to the city in 2016.
Obviously, James will be forever connected to the Cavs, so when he or someone in his circle speaks of the Cavaliers, it will always draw attention.
That includes LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, who recently made an appearance on the Gil's Arena podcast and dropped a significant take on Cleveland, saying that the move the Cavs made to get De'Andre Hunter at the trade deadline was worthy of major praise.
“I think the Cavaliers really won the trade deadline in terms of where they’re at as a team and what they actually needed to put them in the best position to get past that second round-esque type of thing,” Paul said.
Acquiring Hunter was definitely a big-time get for the Cavaliers, who were in need of a forward who could score while also being able to defend some of the bigger wings in the playoffs.
The former Atlanta Hawks standout is certainly not elite defensively, but his size should definitely help Cleveland in a potential matchup against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
The Cavs have also managed to keep their Core Four intact, which was a major point of discussion last offseason.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Content
MORE: Four Cavaliers Receive Injury Updates After All-Star Break
MORE: Cavaliers' Breakout Guard Earns Compelling Ranking
MORE: Cavaliers Sign Standout G-Leaguer to 10-Day Contract
MORE: Evan Mobley Delivers Strong Claim on What Makes Cavaliers Different
MORE: Analyst Makes Bold Claim On Possible Cavaliers, Knicks Playoff Series