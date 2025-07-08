Lonzo Ball Shares Strong Expectation With Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the NBA's best regular-season teams the last three years.
However, that regular season success hasn't translated to the playoffs, as the Wine and Gold have failed to advance past the second round of the postseason.
Cleveland's newest guard, Lonzo Ball, isn't shying away from the expectations for this team and shared what the Cavaliers' goal needs to be next year.
During his introductory press conference, Ball made it clear that "We should all be focused on getting to a ring."
"[The Cavaliers] were [the No. 1 seed] in the East last year, so everybody knows that it's pretty much ring or nothing," continued Cleveland's newest guard.
Watch Lonzo Ball's Full Press Conference Here:
Cleveland has a fan base that is desperate for the Cavaliers to win another championship, or at the very least make it further into the postseason.
Sharing that the ultimate goal for the Cavs is to win another Finals is a fantastic first impression to make with the city.
If the Cavaliers are going to win the Eastern Conference and contend for a championship, Ball must be a key contributor off the bench.
The 27-year-old averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 36.6 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from behind the arc in 35 games with the Chicago Bulls last season.
Ball's stats from last season may jump off the page, but he's finally healthy, which has been an issue the last two seasons.
If Ball can stay on the floor and lead Cleveland's second unit, there's no reason to think the Cavaliers can't win the Finals next season.
