Los Angeles Lakers Urged To Sign Cavaliers' Free Agent
The Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to make any move with restricted free agent Isaac Okoro. There have been rumors about potential sign-and-trade options, but those haven't come to fruition.
Some believe that the Cavaliers will end up bringing Okoro back when everything is said and done. Others believe that another team could come in and try to steal him away from Cleveland.
Lake Show Life recently urged the Los Angeles Lakers to consider signing Okoro to round out their roster.
"If the Lakers are interested in rounding out the perimeter with a 3-and-D wing who has untapped potential, however, then Okoro would be well worth their time."
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Cavaliers, Okoro ended up playing in 69 games, with 42 of those appearances being starts. He averaged 9.4 points per game to go along with 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists. In addition to those averages, he shot 49 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from the three-point line.
At just 23 numbers, those numbers make Okoro a very intriguing target for other teams. However, they should also make Cleveland want to figure out a way to bring him back.
So far this offseason, the Cavaliers have been very quiet. They were able to secure extensions with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, but have not gone out and added outside talent.
It seems like the route they have chosen to take is running it back with nearly the same roster that they had last season.
More than likely, Okoro's market will heat up over the next couple of weeks. He is one of the best players still available on the free agency market. Cleveland will have to make a final decision on what they want to do with him in the near future.