NBA Analyst Includes Cleveland Cavaliers In Elite Tier

An NBA expert views the Cleveland Cavaliers as one of the few true contenders heading into the playoffs.

Apr 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) celebrates with guard Darius Garland (10) and forward Dean Wade (32) during the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers have played like one of the best teams in the NBA all season, and with just four games left before the playoffs, they still look like championship contenders.

One NBA analyst recently included the Wine and Gold in an elite group as the postseason nears.

Law Murray of The Athletic recently released his latest power rankings and created tiers of where each NBA team stands.

The Cavaliers were ranked No. 2, which he considers "Top Contenders—Locked at five, these are the class of the league."

The other teams in this grouping are the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets.

Evan Mobley (4) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) wait along side head coach Kenny Atkinson
Apr 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) wait along side head coach Kenny Atkinson to enter the game during the first half against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

At this point in the season, it's no surprise that experts view the Cavs as one of the few teams that could realistically win the Finals in June.

However, this team's ultimate goal is not to be listed as one of the top teams in the league, and they've made that clear since day one of training camp.

The Cavaliers are looking to prove that they are among the class of the NBA by making a deep playoff run this spring, something they've been unable to accomplish over the past two seasons.

Cleveland's next step in setting itself up for a successful postseason is to secure the number one seed in the East, giving them home-court advantage through the Eastern Conference Finals.

The next opportunity to do just that is on Tuesday night as they take on the Chicago Bulls.

