NBA Insider Offers Major Update on Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Rumors
Throughout the early stages of this NBA offseason, there were a few whispers going around involving the Cleveland Cavaliers and a potential big trade coming to form involving one of the roster's key star pieces, whether that move be to ship out the likes of Jarrett Allen, or even Darius Garland after their most recent playoff disappointment.
However, as the offseason has progressed, that talk has tended to subside around the Cavaliers' and their core four players in the starting lineup. And when asking one notable insider, that's certainly a hint as to how Cleveland anticipates the rest of their summer going.
According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, he reports that "no major changes" will be coming to the Cavaliers roster when it comes to a potential trade revolving around Garland or Allen.
"No major changes are coming to the Cleveland Cavaliers' roster as it pertains to Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen, sources said. Cleveland is confident that they have a championship-contending team, especially after adding Lonzo Ball to replace Ty Jerome in the backcourt. Ball will see a key role early in the season with Garland injured."
Rather than making a wild move surrounding one of their building blocks from last season leading the way to a 60-win campaign, the Cavs seem primed to take a more conservative route. Instead, with a wide-open Eastern Conference on the horizon, Cleveland seems way more inclined to regroup with a unit that has proven to be a sustainably successful group for months of the last regular season, especially in the case of Garland and Allen.
Garland emerged as being one of the best talents at his position last year en route to the second All-Star selection, while Allen did suffer from his ups and downs in the postseason, has been a consistent figure in the Cavs' frontcourt for four an a half seasons, sitting on an extremely team-friendly contract at $20 million for the 2025-26 campaign.
Simply put, expect the Cavs to run things back similarly to how the roster looked from last season, with the hope for better postseason luck to come their way this time around.
