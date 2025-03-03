Cavaliers Make NBA History Following Comeback Win vs. Trail Blazers
The Cleveland Cavaliers showed a ton of heart and grit in their come-from-behind victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.
The Wine and Gold again demonstrated their determination on Sunday afternoon, pulling off yet another victory after a double-digit deficit.
After trailing as many as 18 points at one point, the Cavaliers outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers in overtime, 133-129.
This victory over Portland brings the Cavaliers' current win streak to 10 games.
This isn't the first time Cleveland has won at least 10 consecutive games this season, and it's not the second time, either. Cleveland has now recorded a winning streak of 10+ games three times this year.
The Cavaliers are now just the seventh team in NBA history to accomplish this feat during a single season via CavsNotes on X.
The last team to have three winning streaks of 10+ games was the Houston Rockets during the 2017-18 season.
Cleveland's first double-digit winning streak came right out of the gates as the Cavaliers won their first 16 games of the season (October 23 - November 17).
Just a few weeks later, Cleveland started another winning streak that lasted 12 games (December 20 - January 9).
That brings us to the Cavaliers' current streak. They haven't lost a game since February 4 and show no signs of slowing down.
Even when Cleveland is down big in a game, opposing teams can never feel comfortable with a lead, considering that Cleveland has routinely shown its ability to come back.
No matter what happens in the playoffs, records such as this one show just how special of a season this is for the Cavaliers.
