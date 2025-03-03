Cavaliers Make NBA History Following Comeback Win vs. Trail Blazers

.@NBA teams with 3 separate 10+ game win streaks in a single season:



2024-25 CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

2017-18 Houston Rockets

2011-12 San Antonio Spurs

2006-07 Dallas Mavericks

1999-00 Los Angeles Lakers

1980-81 Philadelphia 76ers

1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks



