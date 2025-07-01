REPORT: Cavaliers Showing Interest in Al Horford
The Cleveland Cavaliers could be looking to poach a major free agent from the Boston Celtics.
According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Cavaliers are among the list of suitors interested in signing free agent big man Al Horford.
Per Scotto, a wide range of contending teams have taken interest in Horford as free agency has opened, including the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers.
Horford, who's been a key piece within the Celtics' frontcourt since making his reunion in Boston during the 2021 summer, may be on the verge of heading elsewhere for his age-39 season. The Cavaliers, among many, are in that mix for the five-time All-Star big.
During his last season in Boston, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 42.3% shooting from the field and 36.3% from three
For the Cavaliers, Horford could be a valuable backup big behind the likes of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen with the ability to play 20-plus minutes a night, and has proven he can still be a high-level rotational piece during the late years of his career, as shown during the Celtics' 2024 Finals run where he started 15 games in those playoffs.
Horford could plug a much-needed hole for Cleveland as a defensive-minded big to plug into the second unit, and perhaps serve as a plug-and-play starter when necessary in place of the Cavs' two star big men.
The Cavaliers have already been busy in making roster moves this summer, whether it be their trade to bring in Lonzo Ball to their backcourt or re-upping on a four-year deal with Sam Merrill, Cleveland's made it a priority to iron out their bench unit for the season ahead. Perhaps Horford could be yet another move to bolster this bench group.
It looks to be a competitive race to bring in Horford for those interested, but keep the Cavaliers in that mix as one of many that could be his next landing spot.
