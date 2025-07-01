Cavs Insider

REPORT: Cavaliers Showing Interest in Al Horford

The Cleveland Cavaliers are seemingly among the short list of potential destinations for Al Horford.

Jared Koch

Dec 1, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be looking to poach a major free agent from the Boston Celtics.

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Cavaliers are among the list of suitors interested in signing free agent big man Al Horford.

Per Scotto, a wide range of contending teams have taken interest in Horford as free agency has opened, including the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Horford, who's been a key piece within the Celtics' frontcourt since making his reunion in Boston during the 2021 summer, may be on the verge of heading elsewhere for his age-39 season. The Cavaliers, among many, are in that mix for the five-time All-Star big.

During his last season in Boston, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 42.3% shooting from the field and 36.3% from three

For the Cavaliers, Horford could be a valuable backup big behind the likes of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen with the ability to play 20-plus minutes a night, and has proven he can still be a high-level rotational piece during the late years of his career, as shown during the Celtics' 2024 Finals run where he started 15 games in those playoffs.

Horford could plug a much-needed hole for Cleveland as a defensive-minded big to plug into the second unit, and perhaps serve as a plug-and-play starter when necessary in place of the Cavs' two star big men.

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after a three point basket during the third quarter against the Memphis
Mar 31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after a three point basket during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers have already been busy in making roster moves this summer, whether it be their trade to bring in Lonzo Ball to their backcourt or re-upping on a four-year deal with Sam Merrill, Cleveland's made it a priority to iron out their bench unit for the season ahead. Perhaps Horford could be yet another move to bolster this bench group.

It looks to be a competitive race to bring in Horford for those interested, but keep the Cavaliers in that mix as one of many that could be his next landing spot.

Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:

MORE: Former Cleveland Cavaliers Guard Signs With Division Rival, Per Report

MORE: REPORT: Cavaliers Officially Lose Ty Jerome in NBA Free Agency

MORE: Grading The Cleveland Cavaliers' Lonzo Ball Trade

MORE: Cavaliers' Ty Jerome Receiving Interest From Intriguing Western Conference Team

MORE: Cavaliers' Ty Jerome Linked to Four Free Agent Suitors

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Home/News